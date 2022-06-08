When Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to reporters on Monday, he had no comment on whether the team would excuse quarterback Baker Mayfield from next week’s mandatory minicamp.

According to multiple reports, the Browns have now revealed their decision. Mayfield has been excused from taking part in the sessions in what the team called a mutual decision and he will not be fined for missing any sessions.

Mayfield has not taken part in any work with the Browns since they completed a trade for Deshaun Watson in March. Attempts to move Mayfield to another team have thus far been unsuccessful, which leaves his $18.858 million salary for the 2022 season on Cleveland’s books and leaves the first overall pick in the 2018 draft in limbo until a development arises that pushes him to another team.

That impasse and Mayfield’s ongoing recovery from left shoulder surgery made his excusal the likeliest course of action for the Browns to take. The 49ers made the same call this week with Jimmy Garoppolo, who had surgery on his throwing shoulder as the team pivoted to Trey Lance as their starting quarterback.

Both quarterbacks could wind up moving on at some point before the start of the 2022 season, but they’ll have to settle for being non-participating members of their current teams for at least a little while longer.

Browns excuse Baker Mayfield from mandatory minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk