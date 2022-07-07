The Browns are still waiting for word from the league about who will be available to play quarterback for them to start the year, but it sounds like rookie David Bell will be among the players trying to get open for whoever is throwing passes for Cleveland.

Bell caught 232 passes at Purdue, but lasted until the end of the third round in this year’s draft. Questions about his speed may have kept him on the board, but that didn’t stop him from working out of the slot during the team’s offseason program and wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea said that Bell was “one of the best players in the draft as regards to his ball skills.”

“Speed is one thing, but there’s so many things that go into being a great receiver,” O’Shea said, via the team’s website. “It’s body control. It’s an ability to understand where you are on the field and have sideline awareness. All those things are critical in the development of a young wide receiver, and he certainly has a lot of those things that we’re able to work with.”

O’Shea also said that Bell “has the ability to make defenders miss in space and the ability to find the end zone.” Those are abilities that would benefit any offense, so Bell should get the opportunity to win playing time early in his Browns career.

Browns excited by rookie WR David Bell’s ball skills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk