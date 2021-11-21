Browns escape with 13-10 victory over Lions

The Browns had a lot of trouble with the Lions on a rainy day in Cleveland.

But in the end, running back Nick Chubb was able to run his team to a 13-10 victory.

Cleveland built a 13-0 lead with a 16-yard touchdown run by receiver Jarvis Landry and a 5-yard touchdown by Chubb in the second quarter. But Chase McLaughlin missed a field goal and had an extra point blocked, which kept points off the board.

But Detroit got on the board late in the third quarter with a 57-yard touchdown by D’Andre Swift. And pulled within three with Aldrick Rosas’ 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Browns could barely get anything going offensively in the second half, which likely led to Detroit’s Dan Campbell deciding to punt on fourth-and-9 with 2:36 left.

Detroit did have two timeouts plus the two-minute warning. But Chubb took three carries to get a first down. And then D’Ernest Johnson and Chubb combined to get another first down and seal the victory.

Chub finished with 130 yards on 22 carries.

While Cleveland won and got back to over .500 at 6-5, there are likely going to be serious questions about quarterback Baker Mayfield going forward. He was largely ineffective, finishing 15-of-29 for 176 yards with the 5-yard TD pass to Chubb and a pair of interceptions. Mayfield has been battling several injuries and backup Case Keenum could be a better option to face the Ravens next week.

But Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who missed Sunday’s matchup with an oblique injury, still looks like the player who gives Detroit the best chance to win. Backup Tim Boyle got his first career start and was 15-of-23 for 77 yards with a pair of picks. That’s a paltry 3.3 yards per attempt.

Swift was Detroit’s bright spot on offense, taking 14 carries for 136 yards with a touchdown.

The Lions will continue their winless season on Thanksgiving with a matchup against the Bears.

