Browns end Jadeveon Clowney’s season, rule him out vs. Steelers after tantrum

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney caused turmoil this week after some comments in an interview with Cleveland.com. The team sent him home from practice on Friday after comments were made public and have now officially ruled him out for the Week 18 matchup with the Steelers. This move will likely signal the end of the former number-one overall picks time with the Browns.

Clowney had a successful season with the Browns in 2021 totaling nine sacks leading the team to re-sign him this season hoping to see more of the same. However, Clowney has missed time with injury and hasn’t produced much on the field totaling just two sacks this season.

