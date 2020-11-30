Browns end 12-year streak of losing seasons but want more

The Browns held off the Jaguars 27-25 on Sunday. It was not impressive, but the victory assured the Browns won’t finish the season with a losing record.

In Cleveland, that’s a big deal.

The Browns have not finished with winning record since 2007. They are one win from assuring that.

But for the first time since 2007, the Browns won’t finish with a non-winning record. At 8-3, they can’t go worse than 8-8.

“We are just trying to go 1-0 each week,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We get to eight [wins], and we have a bunch more games here to go. We are really not concerned with the past.”

The Browns were 4-12 in 2008, 5-11 in 2009, 5-11 in 2010, 4-12 in 2011, 5-11 in 2012, 4-12 in 2013, 7-9 in 2014, 3-13 in 2015, 1-15 in 2016, 0-16 in 2017, 7-8-1 in 2018 and 6-10 in 2019. The 12-year streak of seasons with a losing record was the second-longest streak of its kind in NFL history.

The Browns, who have not made the postseason since 2002, want more.

“We still haven’t played our best ball yet, and I truly believe that,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “But I feel like we’re improving at the right time. And so for us to continue to improve and find ways to win at this point in the year, I think is the most important thing.”

