Browns elite in pass protection according to multiple data sets

The Cleveland Browns under Kevin Stefanski have stated the goal of being a run-first team. In the passing game, Stefanski wants to mirror the passing plays with what looks like their running plays. That scheme has paid off well over in the first year-plus of Stefanski’s time in Cleveland.

It helps to have Bill Callahan coaching the offensive line. It helps to have general manager Andrew Berry willing to invest in the offensive line. It also helps to have a great running back duo, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, as well as a variety of offensive weapons for Baker Mayfield to throw to.

In 2021, the Browns offensive line has been elite in pass protection, making things easier on Mayfield. Mirroring their plays so the defense has to hesitate has made things easier for everyone involved.

The offensive line has graded out as one of the elite in data from both ESPN and Pro Football Focus:

Which NFL teams have good pass protection? For some, pass block win rate and PFF grades tell a very different story pic.twitter.com/dKSTUZNTBv — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 1, 2021

ESPN has the Browns pass block win rate at 73% with the Philadelphia Eagles the only other team with a rate of above 70%.

PFF has the Browns graded fourth in pass blocking with a 73.8 grade while the Arizona Cardinals are the top rated team with a 76.3 grade.

The above chart helps visualize the teams both data sets are in agreement on including have the Browns, Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at or near the top for each.

While the Browns pass blocking is great, the team falls in the bottom half of the league in overall passing yards. Much of that is due to the run game that is second in the league but it is good to know that Mayfield should have ample time when Stefanski and company need to lean on the passing game.