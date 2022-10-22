Browns also elevating LB Dakota Allen from practice squad

The busy week of linebacker Dakota Allen continues. First, he was signed to the active roster of the Cleveland Browns a week ago but was then released this week in anticipation of the activation of Deion Jones. He was then added back to the practice squad, and now will be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

It was already reported by The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook that cornerback Herb Miller would be elevated from the practice squad, and now we know the second player. While it was already reported that it was going to happen, linebacker Deion Jones has officially been activated from the Injured Reserve as well.

#Browns activate LB Deion Jones from injured reserve and elevated CB Herb Miller and LB Dakota Allen from the practice squad. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 22, 2022

