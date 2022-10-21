Browns elevating CB Herb Miller from practice squad vs. Ravens

With cornerback Denzel Ward set to miss his second game due to a concussion, the Cleveland Browns are elevating Herb Miller from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens according to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook. Thus far on the season, Miller has been elevated from the practice squad twice, while playing during Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers as a member of the active roster.

While Miller has yet to play a defensive snap for the Browns, he has contributed on 38 snaps on special teams. Playing on all of kick coverage, kick return, punt coverage, and punt return, Miller will be an active man again this week when the kicking and punting teams take the field against the Ravens.

Source: #Browns are elevating CB Herb Miller to the active roster for Sunday in Baltimore. Miller will be dressed as Ward is out with a concussion. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 21, 2022

