Browns elevating 2 from practice squad for divisional matchup vs. Bengals

Just as they do every week, the Cleveland Browns are elevating two players from the practice squad for their AFC North divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Joining the active roster tomorrow are linebacker Tae Davis, who just rejoined the team after spending two years in Cleveland, and safety Mike Brown.

This will be the third time Brown has been elevated from the practice squad, meaning the Browns can no long elevate him over the last five weeks of the season. Brown has been a staple on special teams, racking up 37 snaps total on kick return, kickoff coverage, punt return, and punt coverage.

#Browns are elevating LB Tae Davis and. Mike Brown from the practice squad. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 10, 2022

List

Browns Film Room: How can new WR Jaelon Darden fit into Kevin Stefanski's offense?

Browns Film Room Jaelon Darden

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire