Browns elevate WR Daylen Baldwin, LB Tae Davis from practice squad vs. Ravens

As the Cleveland Browns look to get back in the win column against the Tyler Huntley-led Baltimore Ravens tomorrow, they have elevated two members of the practice squad for this one. Both wide receiver Daylen Baldwin and linebacker Tae Davis will get a chance to sport the white facemasks and make an impact on the field.

With four linebackers already on Injured Reserve, Davis may even find himself on the field on defense. With four weeks to go in the 2022 season, can the Browns finish strong and build some rapport and momentum to have something to feel good about heading into the offseason?

We have elevated WR Daylen Baldwin and LB Tae Davis from the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 16, 2022

