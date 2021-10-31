Browns elevate two from practice squad, re-sign Alex Taylor to practice squad

With injuries and the new rules that went into place in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Cleveland Browns have stayed constantly busy with their roster. Andrew Berry and company have always looked to churn the bottom of the roster and practice squad to put the team in the best place to win week in and week out with a bit of an eye on the future as well.

The most recent roster moves in advance of Sunday’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers include elevating two players off the practice squad and bringing back offensive lineman Alex Taylor.

Two days ago, the team waived Taylor from their active roster. After he went unclaimed, Berry added Taylor to their practice squad.

The Browns have also elevated cornerback Tim Harris and safety Jovante Moffatt to the active roster for today’s matchup. With Denzel Ward out and AJ Green questionable, Harris provides a depth option at cornerback while Moffatt can help in the secondary as well.

Both Harris and Moffatt are also likely to be useful on special teams, if they are active for the game which is likely.

Taylor is a developmental player who was signed to the active roster to protect against injury concerns on the offensive line. He has bounced between teams this season after spending training camp with Cleveland before returning recently.

Harris and Moffatt will revert back to the practice squad following the completion of Week 8’s game against the Steelers.