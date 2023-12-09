Browns elevate QB Joe Flacco to active roster, waive QB P.J. Walker

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t name a starting quarterback for Week 14, but the team’s decision to promote Joe Flacco to the active roster is an indication he will at least be the team’s backup quarterback moving forward and could still take the first snap against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While Flacco was elevated to the active roster, the Browns also waived quarterback P.J. Walker, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Offensive tackle Dawand Jones was also ruled out with a knee injury.

The #Browns have elevated QB Joe Flacco from the practice squad, activated CB Cam Mitchell from IR and waived PJ Walker. In addition, OT Dawand Jones was downgraded to out after tweaking his knee in practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2023

Flacco’s promotion doesn’t mean he’ll be the starter, but the release of Walker certainly means Dorian Thompson-Robinson is healthy enough to play if called upon after he cleared the concussion protocol this week.

Thompson-Robinson played well in two starts before a concussion forced him to miss Week 13. He completed 52.78 percent of his passes for 299 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Flacco, meanwhile, completed 52.3 percent of his passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The loss of Jones might be more critical than whoever the starting quarterback is, though. The fourth-round rookie has been a solid starter in place of the injury Jack Conklin since Week 2. The Browns made due without him a huge 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but now face a stout Jaguars defensive line with either a rookie quarterback again or a 38-year-old Flacco.

