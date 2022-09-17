Another Saturday, another round of practice-squad elevations.

A day before their home opener, the Browns have promoted linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk and defensive tackle Roderick Perry II to the active roster from the practice squad. It’s part of the weekly ability of all teams to bump two players per week from the practice squad for a given game.

There’s no specific injury reason for these two players to be elevated. Perry fills the spot potentially created by a decision to sit rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey for disciplinary reasons. Winfrey was held out of practice on Friday. It’s unclear whether he’ll play.

Kunaszyk was elevated last week, too. After three regular-season elevations, he’ll have to pass through waivers on his way back to the practice squad.

While on the practice squad, of course, Kunaszyk can sign with the active roster any team he wants, with a limited exception. Although practice-squad protections are gone for 2022, a team can’t sign a player from an opponent’s practice squad six days before playing them, 10 days if the player’s team has a bye before the game.

The Browns host the Jets on Sunday. A win by Cleveland will send the Browns to 2-0 for the first time since 1993. But since that’s actually the Ravens, these Browns have never been 2-0.

Browns elevate Jordan Kunasyzk, Roderick Perry from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk