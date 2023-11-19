Browns earn hard-fought win over Steelers

The Browns don't have much of an offense, but they have a Super Bowl-worthy defense. And that may be enough to lead them on a playoff run.

Today Cleveland earned a hard-fought 13-10 win over Pittsburgh, a key victory in the AFC North and AFC wild card race.

It didn't come easily, as rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson managed just 165 passing yards on 24-of-43 passing and threw an interception, but the Browns' defense held Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett to just 93 passing yards.

The 7-3 Browns can feel very good about their win, about their defense, and about their chances of making the playoffs even with a shaky rookie quarterback. The 6-4 Steelers remain in playoff contention, but this was a tough loss.