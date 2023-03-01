There’s a lot of time between now and the preseason, but it’s not too soon for a couple of teams to make plans for joint practices this August.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that his team will travel to Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles before the two teams play a preseason game. The two teams worked together in Ohio last summer before playing in the second week of the preseason.

If that timing remains the same this summer, the Browns will be working with the Eagles ahead of their third preseason game. The Browns will be facing the Jets at the Hall of Fame Game to kick off the exhibition slate this year.

With that game on the schedule, Stefanski said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com, the plan for the Browns is to wrap up their offseason work a week early ahead of an early start to training camp.

Browns, Eagles set to practice together this summer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk