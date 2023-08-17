Browns-Eagles preseason game Thursday: Time, TV, live stream, matchup analysis

Joint practices this week between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, in the leadup to their preseason game Thursday, had been chippy.

Cleveland guard Joel Bitonio on Tuesday accused the Philadelphia defense of taking "cheap shots" at quarterback Deshaun Watson, in particular defensive end Josh Sweat for knocking the ball out of Watson's hands. The Browns and Eagles held two practices this week, and perhaps the intensity that Bitonio referenced was the result of Philadelphia responding to coach Nick Sirianni taking his team to task over its effort during a Monday practice.

Reports out of Tuesday's practice said the Eagles frustrated Watson, getting him to throw several interceptions.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after a touchdown connection against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

What NFL preseason game is on Thursday?

All times Eastern

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

What to know about Browns vs. Eagles

In their preseason opener last week against the Ravens, a 20-19 Baltimore victory, the Eagles sat most of their starters, most notably star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Coach Nick Sirianni had been vague and noncommittal in the leadup to the Ravens game about starter participation, so it's unclear whether any of Philadelphia's key players will get any snaps. Backup Marcus Mariota got the start and was efficient, though rookie Tanner McKee threw for 148 yards and also played well.

The Browns, meanwhile, in their second exhibition game, very briefly played starters, including quarterback Deshaun Watson (3-for-3 passing for 12 yards). It appears as though Cleveland will rest its first string against the Eagles, as coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start at quarterback. Thompson-Robinson, 23, has flashed during the exhibition, completing 17 of 21 passes for 184 yards with two touchdowns in two games. Thompson-Robinson is competing for the third-string quarterback role with Kellen Mond.

How to watch NFL preseason games

The Browns-Eagles game is available to watch on NFL Network. It can also be streamed on NFL+, which requires a subscription of $9.99 a month.

Do you get preseason games with NFL Sunday Ticket?

No, NFL Sunday Ticket broadcasts only regular-season NFL games. An NFL+ subscription is needed to stream the preseason.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Browns-Eagles preseason game today: Times, TV, streaming, matchups for Thursday