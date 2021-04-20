The Browns and Eagles made the ‘Carson Wentz’ trade 5 years ago today

All is quiet right now on the Browns draft front, but that was not the case five years ago. On this date, April 20, back in 2016, the Browns made a massive trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s commonly known as the “Carson Wentz” trade now, for the Eagles aggressively moved up from No. 8 overall to acquire the Browns pick at No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL draft.

The Eagles dealt the No. 8 pick, a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick in 2016, as well as their 2017 first-rounder and a 2018 second-round pick to jump up so they could ensure they were getting Wentz.

The trade wound up having a freaky amount of tentacles that are still not fully unraveled. The Browns traded the No. 8 pick to Tennessee and dealt several of the other picks. It’s a string we previously unraveled in a lengthy tracker of all the trade outcomes.

The Eagles traded Wentz to Indianapolis this offseason after the luster badly burned off his rising star.