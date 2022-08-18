Browns, Eagles joint practices begin: Interesting things to watch for

While training camp is not over, it is for Cleveland Browns fans who want to attend. The Browns were off practice on Wednesday in advance of Thursday and Friday’s joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Browns won’t play many, if any, starters in the actual preseason game versus the Eagles on Sunday but hope to get a lot of quality work during these two days of practice.

For Cleveland, the lack of clarity regarding QB Deshaun Watson continues to linger over the team but they have turned their plan toward QB Jacoby Brissett leading the offense moving forward. The Eagles, on the other hand, have spent the offseason building around QB Jalen Hurts after squeaking into the playoffs at 9-8 last year.

Here are a few interesting things we are watching for during these two days of practice:

Injuries

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

When practicing against your own team, players tend to protect each other from as many injuries as possible. While the goal is to protect each other in joint practices, it isn’t at the same level.

Hopefully, both teams leave this week healthy and ready to close out preseason next week.

Fights

We have seen a number of dust-ups in joint practices already around the NFL. A few years ago, the Browns and Indianapolis Colts had a number of problems during their joint practices.

Fights between teams during practice are interesting but are often dangerous with players getting hit from the side or punches being thrown at people with helmets on their heads.

With Cincinnati’s receivers saying Cleveland’s defensive back talk a lot of trash, it will be interesting if they rub Philadelphia’s pass catchers the wrong way.

Browns DBs vs Eagles WRs

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Quite simply:

Denzel Ward vs DeVonta Smith

Greg Newsome II vs A.J. Brown

Those matchups are really good players going up against each other and hopefully, we will get to see as many of those reps as possible.

Browns WRs vs Eagles DBs

A little different tale here. While Amari Cooper leads the wide receiver room, the rest of the group still has something to prove including Donovan Peoples-Jones.

On the other side of the ball, Darius Slay and James Bradberry are two very good cornerbacks who can make life rough on Cleveland pass-catchers. If the Browns receivers can be productive in these practices, it will be a good sign that the position is in good hands.

If Cleveland receivers struggle, Slay and Bradberry could be the reason even more than a concern at the position.

Mobile QB Hurt(s) the Browns Defense?

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is a mobile quarterback that creates stress points on defenses. While they are unlikely to allow anyone near the quarterback, it will be interesting if the Browns defense is able to keep the Eagles QB in the pocket during practice.

With Lamar Jackson, Marcus Mariota, Justin Herbert and Josh Allen on the schedule this year, Cleveland’s defense will have to be solid against quarterbacks who can run.

Myles Garrett Return

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett has been away from the team for a few days now, will he return for Thursday’s practice? Before the end of the week?

For now, there is no concern but it will be interesting how long the Cleveland defensive end will miss of camp.

Poking Holes in Pocic

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ethan Pocic is the Browns current starter at center. Whether in 1 on 1 or team drills, the Eagles have a lot of defenders that will test Pocic. How he handles Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Javon Hargrave and Milton Williams could decide whether the team sticks with him or starts thinking about other options.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire