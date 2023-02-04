Browns get a dynamic playmaker in a 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald released a new mock draft on Wednesday giving the Cleveland Browns Kayshon Boutte with the 42nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Boutte is a dynamic play-making wide receiver from LSU that had a down year. A dynamic playmaker that has the versatility to line up inside, outside, and anywhere that has the vertical speed for explosive plays.

It’s not just vertical wins, Boutte can create in the open field and create something out of nothing. He has a limited catch radius that can be concerning but you can’t underestimate his ability to create the big play and blow the top off the defense.

