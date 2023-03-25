New Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson nerds out on Good Morning Football

Needing to make a massive upgrade to their defensive interior, the Cleveland Browns added defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson via NFL free agency. And since joining the Browns, he has detailed his love for Marvel movies. The most recent example came when Tomlinson went on Good Morning Football and discussed his gameday fit.

Tomlinson was asked about doodling infinity stones on his wrist tape, and he discussed his desire to play like Thanos when on the field. He and Myles Garrett are going to fit in just fine together as they can nerd out together in the locker room, then dominate in the trenches on gameday.

. @Browns DT @DalvinTomlinson wakes up with GMFB to plan some new arrival fits 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SVVFRLVOKH — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 24, 2023

