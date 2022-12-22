Browns drop big news on Nick Chubb, injured starters vs. Saints

The injury list has not been a short one down the stretch for the Cleveland Browns as they have had a plethora of valuable players appear on their injury list this week. Center Ethan Pocic has been designated for return, running back Nick Chubb has missed practice all week, and five other starters missed practice yesterday for the Browns.

As they get set for the return of Jarvis Landry and to take on the New Orleans Saints, the Browns have dropped big news on four different starters. We pass along that news here as the Saints get set to travel to FirstEnergy Stadium on Christmas Eve.

C Ethan Pocic will be activated

Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic (55) runs onto the field for player introductions before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off of a Pro Bowl snub, center Ethan Pocic is set to return to the starting lineup after missing four games. While he has been designated for return from Injured Reserve, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed he will be activated as well in time for the Saints.

As the Browns’ running game has sputtered a bit, getting their starting center back will help them open up rush lanes against the Saints. Their defense is 23rd against the run in DVOA, and as the weather drops, look for the Browns to put Pocic to good use right away.

Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett get no injury designation

Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) signs autographs for fans following their loss against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

As he has rehabbed his foot over the past two days, missing practice, running back Nick Chubb was not given an injury designation. This means he is good to go on Christmas Eve, looking to bring good tidings of comfort and joy to the entire city of Cleveland.

Another star who missed practice this week with an illness, Myles Garrett will also be good to go after he was not given an injury designation. The Browns get both of their best players on each side of the football in this Week 16 matchup.

John Johnson III listed as questionable

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) walks off the field at halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

After leaving the game against the Ravens, injuring his thigh while forcing a fumble, safety John Johnson III has missed practice all week as well. He is now given a questionable designation this weekend against the Saints.

If Johnson III cannot go, expect Ronnie Harrison to step in for the Browns at the third level of their defense. As Harrison has been struggling this season, the Browns would be in much better shape if Johnson III is good to go.

DE Jadeveon Clowney ruled out with a concussion

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs off of the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney left in the first half of the game against the Ravens with a concussion. Sitting out all week while he works through the concussion protocol, it is not a surprise to see Clowney ruled out in this game against the Saints.

A week ago, Alex Wright and Chase Winovich rotated by possession after Clowney went down. Expect Isaiah Thomas to be active in this game after being a healthy scratch last week as well.

