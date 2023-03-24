Browns have draft visits with QB/WR duo of the Houston Cougars

With the 2023 NFL Draft just over a month away, the Cleveland Browns have continued their draft visits with this year’s prospects. Aaron Wilson is reporting that the Browns are meeting with Houston’s quarterback Clayton Tune as well as his top target in wide receiver Tank Dell.

Even after trading for former Jets’ wide receiver Elijah Moore, the team could look to add more speed and playmaking. Tank Dell however is already 23 and will be 24 this year and likely is too old for general manager Andrew Berry. Dell does have amazing quickness and speed but as a really small receiver, there are durability concerns as well.

Clayton Tune makes sense as a player that has good athleticism and can extend plays and gain yards with his legs. The team did just bring back Josh Dobbs to be QB2 they could look for young talent for the practice squad.

