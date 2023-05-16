Browns draft pick, former OSU Buckeye Dawand Jones working at both right and left tackle

BEREA — After the Browns took 6-foot-8, 374-pound offensive tackle Dawand Jones in the fourth round of the NFL draft, general manager Andrew Berry called him a "human orca" and a "giant among giants."

But the big man came with some big questions, specifically about his love of the game and how his motor and work ethic would translate to the NFL.

That's why Berry also called the Ohio State product "a lump of clay that we can really develop here.”

The molding began this week.

Final judgments are reserved for the end of one's career, not the very first few on-field hours of it. So Jones still can become a standout, 10-year starter in the league.

However, there's no question that, at least early on, offensive line coach Bill Callahan is going to have a lot of work to do to get there. Jones seemed to struggle with conditioning as much as anything during the Browns' two weekend practices that were open to the media, and he certainly drew plenty of one-on-one attention from the Browns' legendary instructor, which Jones appreciated.

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, left, works with tackle Dawand Jones at rookie minicamp.

"I want to get it and be ahead and be more advanced than everybody else," he said. "Just playing the game and just being my competitive nature."

Adding to Jones' challenge is that he will be learning to play both right and left tackle, and there is apparently a lot of learning to do.

"Again, day one for these guys," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I mean, literally, Bill has him in his stance, putting his weight on his right foot or his outside foot or where he wants his hand placement. So it's very entry-level football right now for him, and I thought he did a nice job.

"It's going to be a challenge for all these guys. We're going to ask them to use technique that's a little bit different, really, at every position, and he's very receptive to that."

Or as Jones put it: "It kind of feels like my freshman year over again. You know what I mean? Just the next step is just all football. There’s no school. You go home. You’re going to do football. I love it and I just can’t wait, honestly.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns draftee, Ohio State OL Dawand Jones feels like freshman again