Browns Draft: Oregon Alex Forsyth a day three center to watch

The center position for the Cleveland Browns went through major changes last season after the team cut veteran J.C. Tretter. They went into training camp with Nick Harris as the starter before he tore his ACL and Ethan Pocic stepped in and played at a high level. The team will try to retain Pocic however even if they do they might turn to the 2023 NFL Draft for depth or a starter down the road.

If they look to the draft on day three a prospect that would be a great fit for the Browns is Oregon center, Alex Forsyth. Forysth checks in at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds and played at both guards spots before settling in at center in 2020 for the Ducks. Andrew Berry has shown he values players like Forsyth that can play multiple positions making him an even better fit.

A center with a high football IQ that is the true quarterback of the offensive line calling out protections and changes at the line. He has great athleticism and moves well in space as a pulling player and climbs to the second level well too. He lacks elite lower strength to block players on the ground but is still an effective run blocker.

Against the great Georgia defensive line to open the 2022 season he held his own and looked great despite the score. Forysth might not go until the later rounds but he is an intriguing prospect that under Bill Callahan may turn into a nice starter in the NFL.

