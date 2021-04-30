Browns draft Greg Newsome II: Instant analysis of the No. 26 pick

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doug Farrar
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With the 26th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns select Greg Newsome II, cornerback, Northwestern.

Analysis: If you draft Newsome hoping to get a Day One press-man corner, you might be setting the bar too high. Can he give you that part of the game? Sure, but perhaps not immediately. Still, teams that play a lot of zone will love his footwork and his eyes. He might be a more schematically-limited corner out of the box, but there is room for growth and a pretty solid ceiling.

Grade: A. The Browns helped their defense in free agency with the acquisitions of former Rams safety John Johnson III and cornerback Troy Hill, and Newsome is an excellent addition to a group with cornerbacks who have missed time due to injury. Last season, Newsome was targeted seven times on passes of 20 or more air yards, and didn’t allow a single catch.

Recommended Stories

  • Browns select Northwestern CB Greg Newsome in the first round

    Browns select Northwestern CB Greg Newsome in the first round

  • Cleveland Browns draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections

    Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Cleveland Browns.

  • Browns select Greg Newsome at No. 26 overall

    The host city of this year’s draft has its first rookie. The Browns selected cornerback Greg Newsome II out of Northwestern with the 26th pick, adding another piece to their revamped defense. Newsome was a first-team, All-Big Ten selection in 2020 after recording nine pass breakups and one interception as a junior. In 21 collegiate [more]

  • Giants pick Kadarius Toney in 2021 NFL Draft

    The Giants select Florida WR Kadarius Toney with 20th overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Jaguars draft Travis Etienne: Instant analysis of the No. 25 pick

    The Jaguars reunited Trevor Lawrence with his favorite running back. How will it all work?

  • Why Chargers fans should be excited about Rashawn Slater

    Breaking down the Los Angeles Chargers' selection of Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater in the 2021 NFL draft

  • 2021 NFL draft: Kiper, McShay release final mocks, including a Jets trade

    In Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr.'s final mock draft, the analysts both have the Jets selecting Zach Wilson, while differing at No. 23.

  • Colts select Kwity Paye: Instant analysis of the No. 21 pick

    The Colts added a raw but exciting pass-rusher in Michigan's Kwity Paye.

  • Chris Smalling endures torrid return to Old Trafford as Roma are torn apart

    Chris Smalling suggested ahead of his return to Old Trafford that he knew every Manchester United player he would be facing. He may not have been banking on Edinson Cavani playing. The Uruguay striker, who arrived as Smalling turned his loan to Roma into a permanent move, gave the former United centre-back a torrid evening. There were glimpses of the commanding defender that Sir Alex Ferguson saw when he moved swiftly to buy him from Fulham. At other times he looked stretched by United’s attack. He looks at home with Roma and suited to their three-man defence, but found Thursday night a very different experience to facing Serie A teams. When he was at his best on Thursday night, Smalling stepped out of defence and moved into central midfield, intercepting passes as United tried to play out of defence. One clearance from Marcus Rashford’s cross was the type of towering header that the disciples of catenaccio love in Italy. But much of his work was last-gasp stuff, as when Roger Ibanez played Cavani straight through on goal. Smalling was back, blocking the rebound when Cavani tried a second attempt at scoring. Smalling had admitted this game meant more as it was against his old team, where he played for nine seasons before he went, initially on loan, to the Eternal City. With Covid-19 safety measures keeping the players apart before kick-off, his former team-mates waited until play was under way to welcome him back. There was a fist-pump from Fred as they approached the referee as he decided on the equalising penalty. “I’ll know every player on the pitch,” said Smalling, although he may not have been counting on facing Paul Pogba as an inside-left. It was when United attacked that area that Smalling and his Roma defenders looked most vulnerable. For the opening goal, Smalling was sucked out of defence and Pogba turned him before setting off towards the area. United took advantage of the space left and worked the ball through for Bruno Fernandes to open the scoring. United’s forwards were always a threat. When they ran at Smalling early in the second half, he retreated, stuck between going for the ball or marking Cavani, who thumped home an equaliser to make it 2-2. The three-man defence gives Smalling freedom and he was seen in United’s area in the second half. But at the other end there was no answer to United’s attacking. Roma will look more secure in the second leg with Gianluca Mancini back from suspension because as United racked up the goals Smalling looked like the confidence was sucked out of his game. When he brought down Cavani for a penalty it was a tired challenge from a player who has been hit by injuries this season. He was also outjumped by Pogba when his old team-mate added to the scoring – and to the misery on Smalling’s return.

  • 49ers 2021 NFL Draft grades: Trey Lance is QB Kyle Shanahan needs

    The 49ers did the right thing in swinging for the fences with Trey Lance.

  • Difficult to ignore Jim Brown's legacy as NFL draft comes to Cleveland

    The NFL draft will be held a short walk from the bronze statue to honor Jim Brown. But the Browns great has a history of allegedly assaulting women.

  • Browns general manager Andrew Berry welcomes newborn daughter on day of 2021 NFL draft

    The Browns hold the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections

    Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

  • 49ers take QB Trey Lance with 3rd pick in NFL draft

    While the rest of the football world spent the month between San Francisco's trade for the No. 3 pick and the start of the draft speculating on which quarterback the 49ers would take, coach Kyle Shanahan watched it all with amusement. “If the whole NFL is assuming you’re doing one thing and you’re not doing that, we’re not going to work hard to correct that,” Shanahan said.

  • Diego Sanchez says he’s ‘free at last’ from UFC, tags Bellator, ONE, BKFC, more in post

    Very little about the news Diego Sanchez was out of his next UFC fight seemed like a normal fight withdrawal.

  • 2021 PFL 2 results: Rory MacDonald submits Curtis Millender in smooth PFL debut

    Rory MacDonald's PFL debut was a long time coming, but it may have been worth the wait.

  • Why now? Tim Tebow's reported NFL return is better late than never

    Tebow is 33, semi-ancient for the NFL. Who knows if he still has what it takes to play in the league. The good news is he hasn’t taken years of football beatings. The bad, you get old young in that league.

  • Russell Westbrook got brutally honest after breaking Wilt Chamberlain's triple-double record

    Westbrook feels like the fans and the media take his talent for granted.

  • Report: NBA hopes to adopt play-in tournament for future seasons

    The NBA hopes play-in tournaments will be adopted as a permanent change, according to a report from Sports Illustrated on Monday. The league used a play-in tournament last year ahead of the playoff bubble and brought it back this season. In this year's format, the top six teams in the regular season automatically qualify for the playoffs and etch their names into the bracket.

  • NBA betting: Championship odds shift with two huge bets on the ... Atlanta Hawks?

    BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.