Browns draft C.J. Stroud in Touchdown Wire’s NFL reset draft

As we remain four weeks before returning to training camp for the Cleveland Browns, the NFL dead period causes content creators to get a bit more creative in what they produce. And for Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, this meant conducting an NFL reset draft, simulating a fresh start for all 32 teams. With the 24th overall pick in this reset draft as well, Farrar mocked Ohio State rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud as they begin anew with a young and promising signal caller.

Again, it is all fun and games, but the Ohio State kid and second overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft would sell a lot of jerseys in Cleveland.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire