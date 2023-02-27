Browns Draft: Boston College WR Zay Flowers bulks up for NFL Combine

One knock on Boston College’s Zay Flowers was his size only weighed 170 pounds. Preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, Flowers has bulked up to an impressive 183 pounds before heading to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. The Cleveland Browns could be a good fit for Flowers who is a dynamic speedster the operates primarily out of the slot.

It’ll be interesting to follow his combine performance to see if the added weight limits his footwork and quickness shown ok tape. It’s a great week for the draft community and seeing Flowers work on a weakness is a great sign during this process leading up to April’s draft.

Zay Flowers has added 13 pounds of muscle while training for the NFL scouting combine👀 (📸: @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/uoFSrWNmOI — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 27, 2023

More NFL Draft!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire