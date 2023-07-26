Browns DPOY candidate Myles Garrett putting team goals first

Jul. 26—Myles Garrett is like an oil well. The Browns' star defensive end has been producing for six years, but one always gets the feeling that with the right coaching in the right philosophy, he can truly become the gusher worthy of Defensive Player of the Year consideration.

With Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator, employing his attack-the-quarterback-first scheme, this could be the year for Garrett. And, more important than some flashy award, if Garrett is in the DPOY conversation it likely means the Browns will be in the AFC title race in late December, or at least in position to claim a wild-card spot in the playoffs.

"I think all changes, scheme to scheme, there are obviously changes, but I'd say they're more nuanced than major," head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters covering training camp in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. "Myles has had a lot of success for us in a four-down front. He's one on the right, on the left, inside.

"Myles can fit in any scheme, but we've seen him in these four down fronts be very disruptive. So I think for us, it's unlocking the next step for Myles, like it is every player. I think any one of our players would tell you there's more that they can give."

Garrett had 16 sacks in each of the past two seasons, but the Browns missed the playoffs both years. He had one forced fumble in 2021 and two last season. He had 12 sacks in 14 games in 2020, when the Browns did make the playoffs at 11-5. He also had four forced fumbles and two fumble recovers that season. He made game-changing plays in 2020.

In other words, Garrett needs more than sacks to be that gushing oil well. The same goes for Za'Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Dalvin Tomlinson and the rest of the defensive line.

"You can see the possibilities as soon as you look at the playbook," Garrett told reporters. "Just seeing how aggressive (Schwartz) likes to call his defense and his schemes. The wide nine, bringing an extra guy, trying to get those one-on-ones or those favorable matchups. Those are things that we as a defense get excited for."

Garrett was the first pick of the 2017 draft. The Browns went 0-16 that year to earn the first pick for a second straight season. Former general manager John Dorsey used it on quarterback Baker Mayfield, who now is trying to win the starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Browns were 7-8-1, 6-10, 11-5, 8-9 and 7-10 with Garrett after the 0-16 season. All that losing wasn't because of Garrett, but it was with him, nonetheless.

Trudging to the locker room loss after loss weighs on players. It certainly wore on Joe Thomas, the former Browns left tackle who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5. The Browns were 10-6 in 2007 when Thomas was a rookie. He was part of 10 straight losing seasons after that.

"I want us to win," Garrett said. "We all want to win. And that's the only goal for us at this point. Just one day at a time, one step at a time, one rep at a time.

"Everybody wants to win the Super Bowl, but you win it by taking that first step, not worrying about that first game. Once you perfect those steps, that rep, that technique, then you start to break it down. Once you finally get to those moments and they come so smoothly and you're a technician at what you do and that's how really great teams are made."