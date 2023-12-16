Browns down to just 2 starting offensive linemen vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears (5-8) are gearing up for a big matchup against the Cleveland Browns (8-5), where Chicago is looking to keep its postseason hopes alive with a third consecutive win.

The Browns have been dealt numerous injury blows this season, including along the offensive line. And it sounds like the Bears defense could be in for a big day.

Cleveland was already without starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and right tackles Jack Conklin and his rookie replacement, Dawand Jones. Now, center Ethan Pocic (stinger) has been ruled out for Sunday. The Browns are down to two healthy starting offensive linemen in left guard Joel Bitonio and right guard Wyatt Teller.

The Browns have had five different starting offensive line combinations through 13 games this season.

This presents a huge opportunity for the Bears defense to get after quarterback Joe Flacco, an immobile target in the pocket. Since the addition of star defensive end Montez Sweat, Chicago’s defense has become a top-five unit in the league.

The Bears have also made strides in pass rush, where they have 10 in the past four games, compared to 11 in the first nine games.

If Chicago can rattle Flacco like they’ve rattled Detroit’s Jared Goff (twice) and Minnesota’s Josh Dobbs, they have a good chance to pull off the upset and extend their winning streak.

