Browns don't expect Kareem Hunt to face discipline from NFL after bar incident

The Cleveland Browns don’t expect running back Kareem Hunt to face extra discipline from the NFL after an incident at a bar during the offseason, according to Cleveland.com.

Browns general manager John Dorsey said the team has “reviewed the facts” on the situation:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We're aware,’’ Dorsey said during his pre-training camp press conference Wednesday. “We've reviewed the facts. We understood what the facts were. Freddie and I both had a chance to sit down with him and he understands there's no guarantees in life, and he’s going about exactly what he's been going about. He is working his fanny off on the field as well as off the field."

Dorsey told Cleveland.com that he does not expect to NFL to step in and issue further discipline. Head coach Freddie Kitchens agreed with that sentiment.

During the offseason, TMZ obtained a video which showed Hunt speaking with police officers outside a bar. The 23-year-old Hunt reportedly got into a physical altercation with his friend, but it was unclear whether the two were joking around, according to TMZ.

Hunt wasn’t charged or arrested. There’s no police report of the incident. Police did not document or record anything while speaking with Hunt.

Separately, Hunt is still set to miss eight games due to a suspension. The NFL determined Hunt violated the league’s personal conduct policy after video emerged of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in February 2018. The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt shortly after the video emerged.

Despite that, the Browns still took a shot on Hunt during the offseason, signing him to a one-year deal.

Story continues

Hunt is in camp with the Browns, but has been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list due to a groin issue. He is not expected to miss much time during training camp, and can practice with the team until the regular season begins.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: