Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones 'dialed in' for opener against a favorite foe in Bengals

BEREA — Donovan Peoples-Jones was one of the Browns receivers who seemed to find a connection with Deshaun Watson over his six-game run as the starting quarterback last season. The highlight of that stretch for them came in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That game, Watson's second game back from his 11-game suspension, saw Peoples-Jones catch eight passes on 12 targets for 114 yards. Those were both career highs for the receiver, who is heading into his fourth season.

That fourth season for Peoples-Jones starts on Sunday with a visit from those same Bengals. Despite the sight of the orange and black striped helmets, he's not allowing for too much extra juice as he prepares for the game.

"Excited for the season," Peoples-Jones said following Monday's practice. "Ready to have a great week this week with my teammates. Get everything dialed in and get ready to go."

Cincinnati has been arguably the opponent in which Peoples-Jones has had the most success. Or, at least, has had some of his biggest moments against of any other team.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) completes a catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) defends in the fourth quarter during a Week 14 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 23-10. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

Peoples-Jones, in five career games against the Bengals, has been targeted 26 times with 20 catches for 375 yards and two touchdowns. That includes a go-ahead 20-yard touchdown catch with 11 seconds left in a game at Cincinnati in Week 7 of the 2020 season

For context, in 43 career games overall, he's been targeted 174 times with 109 catches for 1,740 yards and eight touchdowns. Only the 20 career catches in five career games against the Baltimore Ravens matches what he's done against Cincinnati in that category, while the 375 yards are the most yards against any team in the league.

"Donovan's a guy that has made big plays, period, whether it's versus the Bengals," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's made big plays in games down the field, catches. He has catch and run ability, someone that the quarterbacks really trust, know where he's going to be. Very friendly target to throw the ball to."

More important than the opponent is the quarterback who will be throwing Peoples-Jones the ball. While Watson struggled to get a consistent connection going with most of the Browns' receivers over the last six games, he found in Peoples-Jones a steady target.

Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones leaps over Bengals safety Jessie Bates III after catching a first-half pass in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Peoples-Jones was targeted 31 times over those six games with 19 catches. He had 246 yards and two scores in that time.

The next-closest in that span was tight end David Njoku, whom Watson targeted 28 times in five games. Njoku had 17 catches for 164 yards and two scores.

"Just continuing to work, continuing to make plays in practice," Peoples-Jones said. "His trust in me, my trust in him, him trusting me knowing where I have to be each given play and my trusting him knowing where he's going to put the ball each given play, knowing he's coming to me gives me a lot of confidence. It's good for the team."

The Bengals defense, specifically the secondary, is a much different one than what Peoples-Jones and Watson faced a year ago. Gone are the two starting safeties, Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III, while second-year pro Dax Hill slides into the starting lineup alongside free-agent signee Nick Scott.

Cam Taylor-Britt and Chidobe Awuzie are back at cornerback. Awuzie sustained a season-ending ACL tear in the Bengals' last trip to Cleveland on Halloween last year.

The changing faces don't change the approach for Peoples-Jones.

"It's a different group definitely," Peoples-Jones said. "We're going to focus on doing what we got to do. We'll study them, study their tendencies, and do what we have to do as well."

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Donovan Peoples-Jones 'dialed in' to face Bengals in Browns' opener