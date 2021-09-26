Browns dominate Bears in Justin Fields’ first start

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields got the first start of his career today in Cleveland. It did not go well.

Fields was under relentless pressure from Myles Garrett and the Browns’ defense today, repeatedly seeing the pocket collapsing around him and failing to escape, as the Browns cruised to an easy 26-6 win.

Fields was sacked nine times while completing just six passes, a stunning display of offensive ineptitude. With Fields managing 68 yards passing while losing 67 yards on sacks, the Bears finished the game with one yard passing. It was a brutal bit of offensive game planning from Bears coach Matt Nagy, who has to know his seat is getting warm.

Myles Garrett was sensational for the Browns, with 4.5 sacks.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was sacked five times himself, but when he was able to avoid the pressure he was solid, completing 19 of 31 passes for 246 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions.

The win improves the Browns to 2-1 in the season, and they have to feel great about where they are in the AFC North race. The Bears, at 1-2 and without an offense their rookie quarterback can thrive in, have nothing to feel great about.

