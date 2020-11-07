Browns dodged an expensive bullet with Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney was the apple of many eyes in this past NFL offseason. One of those eyes belonged to the Cleveland Browns and GM Andrew Berry, who reportedly offered Clowney a hefty sum to play defensive end for Cleveland on two separate occasions in 2020.

Thankfully, Berry and the Browns didn’t ultimately bite the apple. Clowney instead signed (for much less money) with the Tennessee Titans. And the high-profile defensive end and former No. 1 overall pick has proven to be a sour experience and investment for the Titans.

Reports out of Nashville, including one from our brother site Titans Wire, indicate Clowney’s knee could knee season-ending surgery. Clowney has a meniscus injury that has slowed him in recent weeks.

The injury risk with Clowney is one reason why offering him a substantial contract and asking him to play a major role was fraught with peril. Clowney has played 16 games just once in his seven-year NFL career, missing multiple games most seasons with a litany of injuries — including microfracture surgery on his knee in 2014.

If Clowney’s season is indeed over, his Titans debut ends with a whimper. In seven games, his contribution is very similar to what Porter Gustin has done in limited reps for the Browns: 15 tackles, three TFLs, six QB hits, four PDs, zero sacks. Gustin’s line: 18 tackles, two TFLs, two QB hits in over 140 fewer defensive snaps. Clowney does grade out much higher in Pro Football Focus run defensive scores. Gustin makes $675,000 while Clowney has a $12 million base salary.

