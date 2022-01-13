Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin leaving the team for Ole Miss

There is another opening on the Cleveland Browns coaching staff. Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin is leaving the team to join the staff at Ole Miss.

It’s not an unexpected move. Kiffin is joining the staff of his brother, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin. Chris Kiffin served as the DL coach and recruiting coordinator at Ole Miss from 2012 through 2016 before joining the San Francisco 49ers and then the Browns. He will become the co-coordinator of the Rebels defense.

It’s the second defensive coach the Browns have lost this week. Kiffin’s assistant, Jeremy Garrett, left Cleveland to take a role with the Liberty Flames program. Interestingly, Garrett joins the staff of Flames coach Hugh Freeze, who was the head coach at Ole Miss during Chris Kiffin’s first tenure in Oxford.

Related