Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin: Myles Garrett’s just scratching surface of what he can be

Myles Garrett has been in the news this week because the NFL reinstated him from last season’s suspension and he sat for an interview rehashing some of the details of his helmet swing into Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph‘s skull.

While that’s brought the past back into the spotlight, Garrett’s reinstatement also has people thinking about what the future will hold for the first overall pick of the 2017 draft. The Browns’ new defensive line coach Chris Kiffin is in that group and he thinks that Garrett can find new heights as a player this year.

“Myles is an athletic freak as everyone knows, but what excites me about him is he’s just getting started. He’s just scratching the surface of what he can be,” Kiffin said, via the team’s website. “In talking with him, he’s really eager to get back to work and he wants to chase greatness and I think when you have that mindset, it’s going to be really easy to coach. It’s going to be really fun to coach and it’s going to carry off on everybody else too in the room.”

Garrett had 10 sacks in 10 games last season, so the surface-scratching played out pretty well as long as Garrett didn’t keep himself from being on the field. The promise of bigger things to come carries a lot of appeal and realizing it would leave Kiffin in good shape for a successful debut season in Cleveland.