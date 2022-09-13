Browns ditch midfield helmet logo on field in favor of an angry elf ... no, seriously

If you aren't a fan of the Cleveland Browns, don't be alarmed when you turn on their game in Week 2. Yes, that is an elf on the field. And no, you haven't time jumped to December.

The Browns are using their Brownie the Elf logo at midfield in 2022. That's a change from previous seasons, when the team opted for their more common helmet logo.

If you've never seen Brownie the Elf before, prepare to be amazed.

would you just look at it 🤩 pic.twitter.com/shcR27n0um — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2022

Brownie the Elf isn't a new logo. It's actually a throwback. The team utilized the logo early in their existence. It was reportedly deemed too childish by Art Modell in the 1960s, and Brownie was put aside. Brownie has seen some use over the past couple decades, but the midfield logo is the most prominent way he's been featured in quite some time.

Browns looking for another win in Week 2

The Browns are hoping the new midfield logo can help inspire them to another victory in Week 2. The Browns kicked off their season with a significant win, beating the Carolina Panthers on the road 26-24. The game had even bigger importance, as former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield got the start for the Panthers.

The team will look to continue that momentum against the New York Jets. The Jets couldn't overcome Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, losing the game 24-9.