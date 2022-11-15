Browns did not put in waiver claim for DT Jerry Tillery

The Los Angeles Chargers waived former first round pick Jerry Tillery last week, and given general manager Andrew Berry’s track record there was reason to believe the Cleveland Browns would be heavily interested in his services. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, however, the Browns were not among the eight teams that put in a request for Tillery.

It would not have mattered anyway as the Las Vegas Raiders, second in priority, were granted the services of Tillery. The other teams who put in waiver claims on Tillery were the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New York Giants, and Kansas City Chiefs.

