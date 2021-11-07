Browns destroy the Bengals in Week 9: What we learned

The Cleveland Browns handled the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 in a vital AFC North matchup. The 41 – 16 victory after a difficult week in Berea certainly helps put the team and fans in a better mood.

While a 5 – 4 record is not what was expected of the team, they have eight games left to reach those expectations.

In Week 9, the team finally had a complete game from both the offense and the defense. Throughout the season, one or the other played well but not both. Some games neither played well.

The defense scored the team’s first touchdown and put the team in good positions to score a number of other times. The offense made some big plays both throwing and running the ball to put away the home team and not allowing them to create drama late in the game.

Here are a few takeaways from what we learned from today’s win.

Secondary was Primary

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Browns secondary has been maligned much of the year for good reason. In Week 9, they were the primary reason for success. Denzel Ward started off the game with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown. He also broke up a pass that ended up an interception.

John Johnson III picked off the pass Ward broke up. Earlier in the game, Johnson caused a fumble that cornerback A.J. Green picked up.

Having his best day as a Brown, Troy Hill had three sacks and played well in coverage as well.

Just a lot of good play from the secondary who should get the first credit for today’s win.

Baker Mayfield Was Efficient

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland passing offense didn’t need to have a big yardage game because the defense played so well. Baker Mayfield, coming off all the Odell Beckham Jr. drama, made the plays when he needed to.

His stat line doesn’t pop off the page: 14/21, 218 yards and 2 TDs.

Story continues

Mayfield’s two touchdowns, which can be seen here, were perfectly thrown balls. Off of play-action, Mayfield hit Donovan Peoples-Jones perfectly in stride for a 60-yard touchdown. The touchdown to David Njoku was a bullet where Mayfield saw the big tight end’s mismatch and delivered a strike for the score.

The Browns starting quarterback didn’t turn the ball over and played smart. It wasn’t a big game but it didn’t have to be because of the rest of the team. Mayfield did his job.

DPJ Slides in as #1 Adequately for Browns Offense

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

While he only had two catches, Peoples-Jones played the role expected in the Cleveland offense. While no receiver is going to get consistent target shares, the top receiver needs to take the top off of the defense and make plays when needed.

He ran a great route, showing off his speed on the deep touchdown ball. He also had an important first down late in the game where he ran a good route and held on to the ball despite a big hit.

Making deep plays and being a trusted target on important downs will be how Peoples-Jones grows into his role.

Nick Chubb Vision Vital

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Nick Chubb’s stat line looks great after a 70-yard run. Even without it, much like Mayfield’s line, he was efficient and didn’t have to do too much because of the defense.

Without his long run, Chubb had 13 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. Adding on the 70 yarder bumps those numbers up for a great overall game.

Chubb didn’t look himself in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers with credit going to their defense. Returning from injury, Chubb didn’t have a lot of space to make moves.

In Week 9, we saw his vision in the run game. Chubb made the right cuts at the right time often. While he is powerful, quick and fast, his vision is vital to his success and the success of the Cleveland offense.

Myles Garrett on Pace for Sack Record

While the secondary was primary, Myles Garrett continues to be elite coming off the edge. He controls the offensive line quite often despite rarely getting appropriate holding calls.

This week, Garrett had 1.5 sacks running his season total to 12 through nine games. Garrett needs 10.5 sacks in the team’s last eight games to tie Michael Strahan’s record. To be fair to Strahan, Garrett has the chance to break his record with an extra game.

Even if he doesn’t get the record this year, or breaks it with an extra game, Garrett could be the front runner for Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite Struggles, 2021 Goals Are Still Reasonably Attainable

(AP Photo/David Richard)

The Cleveland Browns 2021 season started with a lot of expectations but has been full of a lot of struggles. Poor play on both sides of the ball at different times, injuries, poor coaching and the Beckham drama all led to a 4 – 4 start before Week 9.

After Week 9’s victory, all of the team’s 2021 goals are, surprisingly, within reach.

The Browns are a half-game back of the third-best record in the AFC. At most, depending on the result of the Tennessee Titans game, the Browns will be two games back of the top seed and 1.5 games back of the second seed.

With two games against the Baltimore Ravens and the Titans losing Derrick Henry, Cleveland is well-positioned to fight for the top spot if they can build on their Week 9 victory.

For now, the Browns need to focus on their Week 10 matchup with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. A winnable Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions then leads to the two Ravens game surrounding the team’s bye week.

Somehow, the team’s goals are still reasonably attainable.

1

1