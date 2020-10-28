Browns designate WR KhaDarel Hodge for return from injured reserve

Two days after Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski declared it as a distinct possibility, the team made it official. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge has been designated to return from the injured reserve list.

Hodge has been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He is now eligible to begin practicing with the Browns and test the recovery. The Browns have 21 days to decide to activate Hodge, though indications are the team hopes he will be able to fill Odell Beckham Jr.’s spot on the active roster for Week 8.

He’s been one of the NFL’s better special teams players, and he’s also proven to be a very good blocker at wide receiver. Hodge caught three passes for 51 yards in the first two games before being injured in Week 3.

