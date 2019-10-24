Browns designate sixth-round pick Drew Forbes to return from IR

There’s been talk about the Browns making changes to the offensive line and they’re welcoming another option up front back to practice on Thursday.

The Browns announced that they have designated Drew Forbes to return from injured reserve. Forbes hurt his knee in the team’s final preseason game and went on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players.

Forbes was a sixth-round pick out of Southeast Missouri State this April. He played left tackle while in school, but could find himself playing on the interior as a pro.

While Forbes can practice this week, he will not be able to play in a game until Week 10 at the earliest.