Browns designate Ronnie Harrison for return, sign Michael Dunn

The Browns may be getting some help in the secondary as they try to sew up a playoff spot.

Safety Ronnie Harrison has been designated to return from injured reserve. Harrison has been out since suffering a shoulder injury on the first play of a win over the Jaguars on November 29.

Harrison started six of the 10 games he played before getting hurt. He had 32 tackles, a sack, an interception return for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

The Browns also announced that they have signed offensive lineman Michael Dunn off of their practice squad. Dunn’s elevation comes after the team lost reserve lineman Chris Hubbard for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

