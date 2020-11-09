Browns designate RB Nick Chubb for return from I.R.

It’s largely a procedural move, but the Cleveland Browns have officially designated running back Nick Chubb for return from the injured reserve list.

Chubb has been on the I.R. since after Week 4, when he injured his knee in the team’s win over Dallas. His MCL sprain did not require surgery. Chubb can now begin to practice with the team, and they have up to 21 days to activate him back to the active 53-man roster. Because he’s not yet on the active roster, no other player has been released.

The timeline matches the original diagnosis of a four-to-six week injury. Thanks to the bye week, Chubb has only missed three full games. He could be activated in time to play on Sunday against the visiting Houston Texans.

