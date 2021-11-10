Browns designate LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for return from IR

Help is on the way for the Cleveland Browns defense. The Browns have designated rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for return from the injured reserve list.

Owusu-Koramoah injured his ankle in the Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Browns now have 21 days to either fully activate Owusu-Koramoah from the injured reserve list or else lose him for the rest of the season on IR.

Owusu-Koramoah quickly proved to be an impact talent in the middle of the Cleveland defense. He started five of the first six games and was Pro Football Focus’ top-graded rookie defender through that point of the season.