The Browns designated receiver KhaDarel Hodge for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

The timing is good for Hodge’s return with Odell Beckham having gone on season-ending injured reserve earlier this week.

Hodge appeared in the first three games this season and made three receptions for 51 yards. He injured his hamstring during pregame warmups at Dallas and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 6.

The Browns claimed Hodge off waivers from the Rams last year. He has become a core special teams player and helps as a run blocker on offense.

Browns designate KhaDarel Hodge for return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk