Browns designate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to return, place Nick Harris on COVID-19 list

The Browns may have one of their key young defensive players back for Sunday’s matchup with New England.

Cleveland announced on Wednesday that the team has designated linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to return from injured reserve.

Owusu-Koramoah has missed the last three games with an ankle sprain suffered in the Week Six loss to Arizona. Just before the injury, the Browns had increased Owusu-Koramoah’s playing time from around 50 percent to about 90 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

In six games, Owusu-Koramoah has 29 total tackles with four passes defensed, a forced fumble, a half-sack, and a tackle for loss. He was a second-round pick out of Notre Dame.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Browns did not give running back Kareem Hunt that same designation. Hunt has also been on IR for three weeks after suffering a calf strain against Arizona. With Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton, and John Kelly all going on the COVID-19 list this week after testing positive for the virus, Cleveland has only D’Ernest Johnson on its active roster at running back.

And there’s been another positive test, as backup center Nick Harris was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tom Withers of the Associated Press reported Harris tested positive.

To add to its depth, Cleveland signed running back Dexter Williams and cornerback Herb Miller to its practice squad.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett foot), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee), defensive lineman Malik Jackson (ankle), receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), and defensive lineman Takk McKinley (groin) are not expected to practice on Wednesday.

