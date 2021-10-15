Browns designate Jarvis Landry for return from IR

The Cleveland Browns could be adding some juice to the offensive lineup soon. The Browns designated wide receiver Jarvis Landry for return from the injured reserve list on Friday morning.

The move opens a 21-day window for the Browns to activate Landry off the IR. If Cleveland doesn’t add him to the active roster in that timeframe, Landry will be out for the rest of the season on the injured list. He could return as quickly as this week, though there is no indication “Juice” will be activated in time for the Week 6 visit from the Arizona Cardinals.

Landry, the team’s leading receiver in each of the last three seasons, caught six passes for 80 yards in the first two games before leaving Week 2 with a knee injury.