Browns designate Deion Jones for return from injured reserve

The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons last weekend and they started the process of getting him on their active roster Wednesday.

Jones has spent the entire season on injured reserve, but the team announced that they have designated him for return. That opens a three-week window for Jones to practice with the team. He can be activated at any point in that window and would be shut down for the year if he is not activated.

Jones had shoulder surgery this offseason and spent most of training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The Browns also announced that they have waived cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. He appeared in four games after being signed off the Bears practice squad and played exclusively on special teams.

