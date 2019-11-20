Browns designate David Njoku for return

The Browns plan to get tight end David Njoku back on the field this season.

Njoku was designated for return from injured reserve and will practice today for the first time since suffering a wrist injury in Week Two.



The Browns have 21 days to activate Njoku or decide to leave him on injured reserve. It seems unlikely that they’d designate him for return if they weren’t expecting him to get back on the field.

Njoku caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in Week One. He didn’t catch a pass before getting hurt in Week Two. Last year he had a solid season, catching 56 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns.