Update: Browns’ Deshaun Watson now suspended for Bills matchup

There has been an update in the Deshaun Watson saga, and in short, he was handed a longer suspension than before which will cause him to miss his matchup against the Buffalo Bills in 2022.

According to multiple reports on Thursday, the NFL and players association have agreed to an 11-game suspension stemming from off-field sexual misconduct accusations for the Cleveland Browns QB:

Breaking: NFL and NFLPA reached agreement on an 11-game suspension for Browns QB Deshaun Watson, per sources. The settlement also includes a fine of $5 million that will go to charity. Deal still is not signed but it is agreed to. pic.twitter.com/2dFvcePL9k — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2022

On August 1, retired federal judge Sue Robinson ruled that the Watson deserves a six-game suspension, according to Browns Wire. At the time, Watson was slated to start against the Bills in Week 11. Now Watson’s second-to-last game of his suspension will be against Buffalo.

The Bills host the Browns on November 20.

After the initial ruling, the NFL decided to appeal which resulted in the change.

Cleveland originally traded for Watson in March.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire