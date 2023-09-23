Browns: Deshaun Watson, David Njoku fined for ‘violent gesture’ during Steelers game

On top of the loss the Cleveland Browns took at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers, two members of the offense received fines from the NFL as well. Quarterback Deshaun Watson and tight end were fined by the league for a celebration that included what they called a “violent gesture.”

Watson was also fined for two facemask calls in this game. All in all, Watson lost $35,513 from his game check from the NFL. Not like that even makes a dent in the $46 million the Browns have committed to him per year.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero showed what “violent gesture” Watson and Njoku were fined for. All in all, the Browns need a much cleaner game from Watson, Njoku, and the rest of the offense as they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. If they don’t, this extremely talented roster is in danger of wasting away another season that could lead to massive changes in Berea.

Here’s the “violent gesture” that led to one of Deshaun Watson’s three fines from Monday night. Watson and David Njoku were each fined $13,659 for the gun-themed celebration after a #Browns TD. Watson was fined $35,513 total, including two fines for unnecessary roughness. pic.twitter.com/bYgU7D3kVY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire